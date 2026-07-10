WhatsApp submits reply on 'username' notice; govt examining messaging platform's response: Sources

Earlier in the day, IT Secretary S Krishnan, speaking on the sidelines of the CII GCC Business Summit, had said WhatsApp's reply on the username notice was due on Thursday. On whether two other messaging platforms -- Telegram and Signal -- had reverted on the notices sent to them on the "username" feature, Krishnan had said: "There is still a little more time, so the replies have not yet been received.... We will examine this issue." A team from Meta met IT ministry officials last Friday, following the notice summoning them.