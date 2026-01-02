  1. home
Pak issues permission to Biman Airways to Start Direct Ops on Dhaka-Karachi

According to a report on Friday in the Jang Newspaper, permission has been given on a test basis for a period that will last until March 30

Pakistan's aviation authorities have issued permission to the Bangladesh national airline, Biman Airways, to start direct operations on the route of Dhaka-Karachi.

According to a report on Friday in the Jang Newspaper, permission has been given on a test basis for a period that will last until March 30.

The report, quoting civil aviation authority sources, said that details of flight schedules and operations will be finalised by next week, and Biman will operate its flights under Pakistan Civil Aviation rules.

Pakistan and Bangladesh governments have been discussing the possibility of resuming direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi since last year, after relations between both countries warmed up again since the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina Wajid, in August 2024, following a civil uprising.

Just a few days back the Bangladesh Ambassador in Pakistan, MD Hussain Khan, had confirmed both countries were close to signing a deal on allowing direct flights, which would boost trade, business, cultural ties and also increase people-to-people contacts.

