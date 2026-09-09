Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves ₹500 Crore Startup Mission; Also Clears Export Promotion Policy

The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹500 crore startup and skills mission aimed at creating new opportunities for employment, skill development, entrepreneurship and innovation for the youth of the state, officials said.
The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhavan here, also approved the Chhattisgarh Export Promotion Policy 2026-30 to develop the state as a major export hub.
Under the Chief Minister Startup and NIPUN (New Age Industrial Preparedness for Upskilling New Generation Youth) Mission, Rs 500 crore have been earmarked for the next five years, a government official said.
The mission envisages setting up entrepreneurship development centres in all 33 districts, 100 emerging technology laboratories and five industry excellence centres, he said.
The NIPUN Job Engine will promote skill development and formal employment in line with the requirements of industries, he said.
The mission aims to provide better employment opportunities to young people, transform them from job seekers into job creators and develop Chhattisgarh as a major hub for startups, innovation and technology-based industries.
The cabinet also cleared the Chhattisgarh Export Promotion Policy 2026-30 to create a strong export ecosystem and logistics infrastructure in the state, he said.
The policy seeks to provide exporters with better market access and trade facilitation and promote exports of value-added products from the agriculture and industrial sectors, he said.
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It will also facilitate direct access to international markets for entrepreneurs and exporters through e-commerce platforms, trade fairs and exhibitions. The policy aims to bring qualitative and quantitative growth in Chhattisgarh's exports and strengthen the state's integration with national and global markets, the official said.
In another decision, the cabinet approved the free allotment of 10 acres of land in Tendua village in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar to the Union government's Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for setting up a National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), he said.
The institute, to be developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 200 crore, will have modern academic, administrative and hostel facilities. It will have the capacity to provide modern technical and vocational training to 1,000 trainees annually through long-term courses and 3,000 trainees through short-term programmes in line with industry requirements, he said.
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The proposed institute is expected to create new opportunities for advanced skill training, internships and employment for the state's youth and help develop Nava Raipur as a major centre for skill and technical education, he added.
The cabinet also approved an increase in the maximum age limit from 38 years to 45 years for permanent and temporary government employees, staff of state corporations, boards and autonomous institutions, contractual workers and Home Guards seeking to apply for other government services and higher posts, he said.
The decision will provide employees working in government and allied institutions with greater and more equal opportunities to advance to higher posts and other services, he added.
The state government will issue integrated permanent guidelines in this regard, he added.