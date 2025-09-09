  1. home
  2. News
  3. Noida dnd flyway announces 2nd phase of upgradation programme

News

Noida DND Flyway Announces 2nd Phase of Upgradation Programme

The decision to undertake the maintenance initiative was approved by the board in its meeting earlier, NTBCL said in a statement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
NTBCL
Photo: NTBCL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NTBCL announces second phase of DND Flyway upgradation with ₹6 crore outlay.

  • Board-approved programme to focus on micro-surfacing, strengthening, embankment protection, and infrastructure works.

  • First phase had covered 60% of carriageway and upgraded electric works and lighting.

Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) on Tuesday announced the second phase of the upgradation programme for road and certain associated facilities on the DND Flyway with an outlay of ₹6 crore.

The decision to undertake the maintenance initiative was approved by the board in its meeting earlier, NTBCL said in a statement.

According to the statement, the first phase programme addressed nearly 60 per cent of the carriageway requiring attention, including upgradation of electric works and lighting.

Related Content
Related Content

The second phase programme will focus on, among other works, micro-surfacing, strengthening, embankment protection and associated infrastructure works required to ensure continued safety, smooth mobility, and long-term durability of one of the NCR’s most critical transport corridors, it said.

The work is expected to be completed by January 2026 and may cause some inconvenience in certain parts of the flyway while the second phase upgradation programme is being implemented, it added.

The company reiterated that it has not earned windfall profits, as often alleged, pointing to outstanding debt of over ₹67 crore (as of 2018, prior to the moratorium) and continued erosion of net worth during the early years.

The DND Flyway, connecting Delhi and Noida, has been a landmark infrastructure project for the National Capital Region, with over two lakh daily commuters relying on its seamless connectivity.

Ferro Alloys - AxonResources
Trade Tensions a Threat for Domestic Ferro Alloys Sector: IFAPA

BY PTI

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×