  1. home
  2. News
  3. Nhrc notice to meity over allegation that e commerce major selling prohibited knives

News

NHRC Notice to MeitY Over Allegation that E-Commerce Major 'Selling Prohibited Knives'

A bench of the National Human Rights Commission, presided by its member, Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance of it under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
About Amazon India
Amazon Photo: About Amazon India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NHRC issued notice to Ministry of Electronics & IT over complaint against Amazon India for allegedly selling prohibited knives.

  • Complaint filed by a social activist and advocate from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh.

  • Allegations cite violations of Sections 2 and 20 of the Arms Act, 1959, posing a public safety threat.

The NHRC has sent a notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in response to a complaint alleging that e-commerce major Amazon India is "selling prohibited knives", according to the proceedings of the case.

A bench of the National Human Rights Commission, presided by its member, Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance of it under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, it says.

There was no immediate reaction from the e-commerce firm.

According to the proceedings, dated September 11, the notice has been sent to the central government authorities under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

"The complainant, a social activist and advocate from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, alleged that the e-commerce platform 'Amazon.in' is openly selling prohibited knives," reads the proceedings.

"This, according to the complainant, violates Sections 2 and 20 of the Arms Act, 1959, posing a threat to public safety and breaching local laws," it says.

Amazon shares - null
Amazon Rolls Out 10-Minute Delivery Service Amazon Now in Mumbai Ahead of Festive Sales

BY Outlook Business Desk

The complainant sought the intervention of the commission in the matter, and requested immediate action from the authorities, to address this issue, officials said.

"The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be serious violations of the human rights of the victim," according to the proceedings.

The registry is directed to issue a notice to the secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint, inquired into, and to "submit an action taken report within 10 days for perusal of the Commission", it says.

Let a copy of this proceeding be also transmitted to the special secretary, (Internal Security), Union Ministry of Home Affairs, for information, it adds.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×