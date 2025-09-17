Need for Ex-Ante Framework to Regulate Digital Markets Urgent as Ever: Indian Founders to Sitharaman

Charging the global big technology firms and "digital gatekeepers" of being a major force behind publishing copious material opposing `ex-ante provisions', the founders including big names like Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of People Group) and Murugavel Janakiraman (founder and CEO of Matrimony.com) and others have said such a narrative and "sheer volume of the mnaterial" has the potential to skew perceptions and shape the discourse disproportionately.