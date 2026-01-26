MoUs Signed at Davos: CM Making Exaggerated Claims, Says Cong's Sapkal

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was making "exaggerated claims" about investment proposals secured for the state at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Maharashtra has signed MoUs of ₹30 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, which can create up to 40 lakh jobs in areas ranging from industries, services, agriculture and technology, Fadnavis had said last week.