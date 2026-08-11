Beyond ‘Vocal for Local’: Why India Needs Stronger Local Economies

Consider where diesel goes in the Indian economy: Transport is the overwhelming consumer - close to 70 percent of all diesel consumption. Agriculture directly takes around 13 percent; however, that 13 percent grossly understates agriculture's true fuel dependence, as roughly 27 percent of all freight movement in India is food and fertilisers - it is embedded in the long-haul trucking that carries grain to markets and fertiliser to the fields. The significance is structural: If production were more localised, if farms supplied nearby towns and processing happened closer to where crops are grown - a meaningful share of that fuel demand would simply not exist. Asking citizens to consume less is one lever. Redesigning where production sits is the structural one.