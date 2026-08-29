J&K Sets Target Of Generating 11,000 Megawatts Of Hydropower By 2035

Jammu and Kashmir has set an ambitious target of generating 11,000 megawatts of hydropower by 2035, an official spokesperson said here on Friday.
J-K is set to witness a major transformation in its power landscape, with the government charting a comprehensive, time-bound roadmap to raise its operational hydropower generation capacity to 10,969.65 MW by December 2035, more than three times the present installed capacity of 3,540.15 MW, the spokesperson said.
The ambitious roadmap, aimed at strengthening energy security, reducing dependence on external power and creating the foundation for long-term economic growth, was reviewed in detail during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, he added.
The chief secretary stressed the need for sustained inter-departmental coordination, rigorous project monitoring and timely resolution of bottlenecks to maintain the pace of execution and unlock J-K's considerable hydropower potential.
Additional Chief Secretary, Power Development Department, Ashwani Kumar said J-K has an identified hydropower potential of 14,635 MW, of which around 24.21% has so far been harnessed across the UT, central sector and independent power producer (IPP) projects.
He added that Chenab Basin constitutes the largest share of the identified potential with 11,283 MW (77.1%), followed by the Jhelum Basin with 3,084 MW (21.1%) and the Ravi Basin with 500 MW (3.4%).
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Emphasising that the department has now put in place a phased capacity-addition strategy to systematically tap this vast potential and move J-K towards a position of greater energy self-reliance and eventual power surplus.
J-K Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL) MD Rahul Yadav said the first major capacity additions are targeted by the end of 2026, when 1,636 MW is slated to be added through the commissioning of 1,000 MW Pakal Dul HEP, 624 MW Kiru HEP and 12 MW Karnah HEP, taking the cumulative installed capacity to 5,176.15 MW by December 2027, commissioning of the 37.5 MW Parnai HEP will take the cumulative capacity to 5,213.65 MW.
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The MD said 2028 will mark another significant jump, with 1,390 MW targeted through the 540 MW Kwar HEP and 850 MW Ratle HEP, raising the cumulative capacity to 6,630.65 MW.
By December 2029, a further 500 MW is expected from Central Sector projects, including 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II and 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II, taking the total generation capacity to 7,103.65 MW, Yadav said.
It was highlighted that the subsequent phase, covering 2031-2035, will see progressive commissioning of major projects in the pipeline, including 820 MW Kirthai-II, 390 MW Kirthai-I and the 1,856 MW Sawalkote HEP.
With these additions, J&K is envisaged to reach an installed hydropower capacity of 10,969.65 MW by December 2035.
Reviewing the progress of projects presently under construction, the chief secretary called for close monitoring of construction milestones and coordinated resolution of issues affecting project execution so that the targeted commissioning schedules are adhered to.
The planned expansion is expected to have far-reaching implications for J-K's development trajectory, providing a stronger and more reliable energy base for industry, infrastructure, tourism, services and emerging economic activities, the spokesperson said.
He said the decade-long roadmap thus represents a significant step towards transforming J-K from a power-constrained economy into a more energy-secure and self-reliant region, with hydropower emerging as a key driver of its future economic growth.