J&K Sets Target Of Generating 11,000 Megawatts Of Hydropower By 2035

J-K Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL) MD Rahul Yadav said the first major capacity additions are targeted by the end of 2026, when 1,636 MW is slated to be added through the commissioning of 1,000 MW Pakal Dul HEP, 624 MW Kiru HEP and 12 MW Karnah HEP, taking the cumulative installed capacity to 5,176.15 MW by December 2027, commissioning of the 37.5 MW Parnai HEP will take the cumulative capacity to 5,213.65 MW.