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June GST Collection Reaches ₹1.95 Lakh Cr on Import Surge

Net GST collections grow 11.2% after refund adjustment

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Aariz Akhtar
Published At:
Published At:
June GST Collection Reaches ₹1.95 Lakh Cr on Import Surge
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • GST collections rose 13.9% year-on-year to ₹1.95 lakh crore in June.

  • Import GST revenues jumped 34.6%, while domestic collections grew 6.5%.

  • Net GST collections increased 11.2% to over ₹1.62 lakh crore.

India's goods and services tax collections rose 13.9% year-on-year to approximately ₹1.95 lakh crore in June 2026, government data showed on Wednesday.

The trend is driven by a sharp surge in import-led revenues, though the domestic transaction growth held at a more moderate pace.

Gross collections from domestic transactions grew 6.5% year-on-year to approximately ₹1.35 lakh crore meanwhile import revenues jumped 34.6% to ₹60,038 crore.

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The figures calculated for roughly 31% of the total gross Mop-up and highlighted the growing weight of trade-linked taxes in India's indirect tax base.

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Refund Climbs Against Collection

Total refunds during the month rose 29.1% year-on-year to ₹32,436 crore. After being adjusted for refunds, net GST collections grew 11.2% to over ₹1.62 lakh crore.

The surge in refunds being significant at 29.1% reflects both improved processing timelines and the government's continued push to reduce the working capital burden. The primary beneficiaries of GST refunds are manufacturers and exporters. Although the reasons are not pointed out in the official release.

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Imports Played a Big Role

The distinctive number in June's print is the 34.6% rise in import related GSTs. The domestic component, growing at 6.5% shows steady but not impressive consumption activity on the ground.

The rise in imports, by contrast, suggests higher volumes of goods clearing customs, driven by a fusion of festival season restocking, strong demand for raw materials, and a continued rise in capital goods imports.

Altogether, June's gross collection of ₹1.95 lakh crore places the month among the higher performing non peak months of this financial year, though it is still below record-high gross GST mop-up of ₹2.43 lakh crore in April 2026.

Overall, June’s GST print showed steady revenue trend, but the sharp import-led rise made clear that external trade continues to do much of the heavy lifting

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