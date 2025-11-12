Asian Paints Q2 Profit Climbs 46.8% To ₹1,018.23 Cr, Sales Rise 6.4% to ₹8,513.7 Cr

Asian Paints on Wednesday reported an increase of 46.8% in consolidated net profit at ₹1,018.23 crore in the September quarter of FY26.
The company had logged a net profit of ₹693.66 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Asian Paints.
Its revenue from sales was up 6.38% to Rs 8,513.70 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was at ₹8,003.02 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Total income, which includes revenue from other sources, was at ₹8,729.91 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 6.44% annually.
On a standalone basis, which mainly includes domestic numbers, Asian Paints' revenue from sales was 5.75% higher at ₹7,335.85 crore.
In the first half of FY26, total consolidated income of Asian Paints was at ₹17,861.25 crore, up 3.08%.
In a separate filing, Asian Paints informed that its board in a meeting held on Wednesday approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.
Shares of Asian Paints were trading at ₹2,662.90 on BSE, up 0.30% from the previous close.