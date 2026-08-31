JNPA Chairman Reviews Key Rail Infra Along DFC Route

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) Chairman Gaurav Dayal, along with senior port officials, on Sunday conducted a comprehensive field inspection of key railway infrastructure along the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) route in a major push towards optimising cargo logistics and accelerating container evacuation from the port.
As part of the inspection, the delegation visited the newly developed Kharbhav Railway Station to evaluate operational synergies for utilising the Dedicated Freight Corridor line, JNPA said in a statement. The DFC is a high-speed railway network built for freight trains.
The strategic integration of Kharbhav is expected to streamline and expedite the movement of containerised cargo directly from JNPA to the major consumption and distribution hubs in Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), significantly cutting down transit times and easing road congestion, it said.
Following the inspection at Kharbhav, Dayal and other senior officials toured the Bhiwandi Warehousing Hub to gauge supply chain capacity, last-mile logistics efficiency, and storage readiness.
They also inspected New Nilanje Railway Station to assess its potential to serve as an additional vital freight node within the expanding rail-freight ecosystem, JNPA said.
"Efficient multimodal connectivity is the backbone of modern port operations. By maximizing the potential of the Dedicated Freight Corridor through strategic rail nodes like Kharbhav and Nilanje, JNPA aims to offer seamless, faster, and environmentally sustainable container evacuation routes directly to key commercial clusters like Bhiwandi," Dayal said.