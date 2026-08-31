India Remained Resilient Amid Global Uncertainties, Protected Farmers, Households: FM

Speaking about fiscal prudence, Sitharaman said, "We have set ourselves a certain target, which is to bring the borrowing down to the 50 per cent level of GDP by 2030. Therefore, I will be working on that path." Observing that there are advanced economies whose debt is well over 200 per cent of their GDP even now, she said, "We have given ourselves a fiscal discipline path on the fiscal deficit as well. We have fulfilled the trajectory. The last mile that had to be reached by 2025-26, we have reached." The world has witnessed the fiscal prudence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi both when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat and as the country's Prime Minister, she said.