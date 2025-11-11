  1. home
JB Pharma Q2 Net Profit Up 19 % at ₹ 208 Cr

The drug firm reported a net profit of ₹ 175 crore during the July-September quarter of the last fiscal

PTI
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday posted a 19 % year-on-year net profit of ₹ 208 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The drug firm reported a net profit of ₹ 175 crore during the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹ 1,085 crore for the period under review as compared with ₹ 1,001 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its domestic formulations business recorded a revenue of ₹ 644 crore in the second quarter, as compared with ₹ 588 crore a year ago.

International business revenue grew at 7 % year-on-year to ₹ 441 crore in the September quarter.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 0.73 % up at ₹ 1,826.65 apiece on the BSE. 

