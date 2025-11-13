  1. home
Alkem Labs Q2 Profit Rises 11 % to ₹ 779 Cr

The company reported a net profit of ₹ 702 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal year

PTI
Alkem Laboratories
Drug Firm Alkem Laboratories Photo: Alkem Laboratories
Alkem Laboratories on Thursday posted an 11 % increase in consolidated net profit at ₹ 779 crore during the September quarter.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹ 4,001 crore for the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year as against ₹ 3,415 crore in the year-ago period, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Growth in the second quarter was marked by robust growth across India, the US, and key international markets, the company stated.

Shares of the drug firm ended 0.87 % down at ₹ 5,715 apiece on the BSE. 

