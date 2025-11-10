  1. home
  2. News
  3. Bajaj consumer care q2 net profit rises 33 to 423 cr

News

Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 Net Profit Rises 33 % to ₹ 42.3 Cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹ 31.85 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
FMCG firm
info_icon

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a 33 % rise in consolidated net profit to ₹ 42.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, helped by higher sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹ 31.85 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹ 265.27 crore compared to ₹ 233.98 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company's revenue from sales of goods was higher at ₹ 261.41 crore against ₹ 230.63 crore a year ago, the company said.

Related Content
Related Content

Its expenses in the second quarter stood at ₹ 221.7 crore as compared to ₹ 204 crore in the year-ago period, the company said. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×