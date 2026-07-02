Japanese PM Accorded Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

"We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India, and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. @takaichi_sanae." External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday said the visit marks an "important step" in taking forward the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.