Centre Weighs Hardware Security Layer For Starlink, Other Foreign Satcom Players

The Centre is discussing a hardware device to add a security-control layer to satellite internet traffic handled by foreign providers.
The proposal could involve public-sector research organisations, with private-sector participation also possible.
The plan remains under discussion as India continues to assess satellite operators against its security and regulatory requirements.
The Centre is discussing a hardware device that would act as a security-control layer between Indian users and satellite internet services offered by foreign companies such as Starlink, as the government looks to strengthen oversight of satellite communications, according to a report by The Economic Times.
The proposed device could be installed at the subscriber's end or at satellite ground stations. The plan is still under discussion, and the government has not taken a final decision on its implementation, people familiar with the matter told ET.
The move comes as India prepares to expand its satellite communications ecosystem while seeking to ensure that overseas operators meet its security requirements before offering services in the country.
How The Device Could Work
The proposed hardware would require satellite traffic to pass through a dedicated device, allowing the government greater control over internet traffic handled by foreign satellite operators, according to the report.
The government is considering using public-sector research and development organisations with experience in communications technology to develop the hardware. Participation from selected private companies has also not been ruled out, the report said.
An official cited by the news publication described the proposed system as a hardware-based security layer intended to address risks associated with foreign satellite operators considered untrusted carriers. However, the proposal remains at the deliberation stage, and details of its design and implementation have not been finalised.
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Starlink's India Entry In Focus
The proposal comes amid differences between the government and Starlink over the conditions required to launch satellite internet services in India. According to ET, government officials have previously said that Starlink's compliance with certain domestic infrastructure and security requirements remains a concern.
The Centre has maintained that satellite communications operators must meet security conditions to become eligible for spectrum and offer services in India. It has also rejected Starlink's claims of being treated differently, saying Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite are at the same regulatory stage.
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The government is also concerned about the security implications of relying on foreign satellite networks for critical services, particularly in conflict situations. The publication reported that officials have taken note of complaints and concerns involving Starlink in several countries.
The proposed hardware layer could therefore become part of India's approach to securing satellite communications. However, until the government finalises the proposal, it remains unclear what technical requirements operators would face or how the device would affect their plans to offer services in India.