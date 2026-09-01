India’s Installed Power Capacity Projected To Surpass 2,000 GW By 2047

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Chairperson of the Governing Council for Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India and Indian Utility Week 2026, said, "India’s energy transition is now about orchestration, not just expansion. Our next phase will be judged not by the number of gigawatts added, but by whether we build a system that is reliable every hour, affordable for every consumer, flexible under stress, and secure against disruption."