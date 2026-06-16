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India's Engineering Exports Jump 24% to $12.31 Bn in May: EEPC

EEPC India said exports rose despite West Asia conflict and trade disruptions

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India's Engineering Exports Jump 24% to $12.31 Bn in May: EEPC
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  • Engineering goods exports rose 24.48% to $12.31 billion in May 2026

  • Cumulative engineering exports in April-May 2026-27 stood at $22.66 billion

  • EEPC India said the sector navigated a challenging period despite West Asia disruptions

India's engineering goods exports jumped 24.48% to $12.31 billion in May 2026, from $9.89 billion in the year-ago period, industry body EEPC India said on Sunday.

Cumulatively, engineering exports during April-May 2026-27 stood at $22.66 billion, a growth of 16.8% over $19.40 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha said the sector had "successfully navigated through a very challenging period" and maintained positive growth despite the West Asia conflict and resultant trade disruptions.

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"The trend clearly shows adaptability of the engineering community to the dynamic external situation," Chadha said, adding that government support and trade facilitation measures had played a crucial role.

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He, however, cautioned that challenges remained even as a peace deal between the US and Iran had been announced.

"It will take time for the deal to bear fruit considering the widespread disruption in the energy market and its ripple effect down the line," he said.

Chadha stressed that maintaining current momentum would need continued focus on the market as well as product diversification.

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