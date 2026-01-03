Jaishankar Draws Line Between ‘Good’ and ‘Bad’ Neighbours, Says Terror Sponsors Can’t Expect Cooperation

Jaishankar warns neighbours backing terrorism cannot expect cooperation benefits.
India differentiates between cooperative neighbours and persistent security threats.
$4bn Sri Lanka aid cited as example of responsible regional engagement.
Indus Waters Treaty suspension signals tougher stance after cross-border attacks.
Drawing a clear line between what he described as “good” and “bad” neighbours, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said countries that “deliberately, persistently and unrepentantly” sponsor terrorism cannot expect the benefits of cooperation. Speaking at IIT Madras, he said India has every right to defend its people and made it clear that goodwill cannot coexist with cross-border violence.
"India’s growth is a lifting tide for the region, and most of our neighbours recognise that if India grows, they grow with us. But when it comes to bad neighbours who persist with terrorism, India has every right to defend its people and will do whatever is necessary. You cannot request us to share our water with you and also spread terrorism in our country," he said.
The minister noted that India is willing to engage with neighbouring countries that demonstrate cooperation and restraint. He, however, also said India’s experience had shown that gestures of goodwill were not always reciprocated.
At the same time, Jaishankar sought to contrast this with India’s wider regional engagement, particularly with countries that have responded positively to cooperation. Referring to Bangladesh, which is heading towards national elections, he said India hoped that “once things settle down, the sense of neighbourliness in this region will grow.”
Furthermore, he cited India’s $4bn support to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis, food and fuel supply during Ukraine conflict and its assistance to neighbouring countries during the Covid-19 pandemic as examples of what he described as responsible regional conduct.
Notably, the minister recently represented India at the funeral of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, met her son and Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman. The foreign minister’s four-hour visit to Dhaka came against the backdrop of strained ties since the interim government led by Yunus took office. India has repeatedly raised concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community.
Indus Water Treaty
India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan on April 23 last year following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 men, mostly tourists. This is one of the strongest responses India has made so far to cross-border terrorism with Pakistan.
Currently, India has begun steps to develop another run-of-the-river hydropower project in J&K, underlining New Delhi's intent to fully utilise its water entitlements within the Indus basin framework. The project is planned on the Chenab, a river allocated to Pakistan under the treaty but on which India is permitted to construct non-consumptive hydropower projects.
The move follows India’s formal notification to Pakistan, issued months earlier, of its intention to seek a review and modification of the IWT, citing Pakistan’s repeated objections to Indian projects and what New Delhi describes as a “changed ground reality” since the treaty was signed in 1960.