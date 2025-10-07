He further stated, “We’re a rich country again, we’re a powerful country because, you know, I’ve ended seven wars — at least half of them were because of my ability at trade and because of tariffs. If I didn’t have the power of tariffs, you would have at least four of the seven wars raging. If you look at India and Pakistan, they were ready to go at it. Seven planes were shot down… I don’t want to say exactly what I said, but what I said was very effective. Not only did we make hundreds of billions of dollars, but we’re a peacekeeper because of tariffs.”