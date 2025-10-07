Trump claims his tariffs helped end India-Pakistan conflict after four days.
Says tariff power made the U.S. wealthy and a global peacekeeper.
India rejects any third-party role in resolving bilateral tensions.
Remarks come ahead of Nobel Peace Prize announcement Trump hopes to win.
US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan. However, this time he added that it was due to his the tariffs imposed by him that the two neighbouring countries achieved a truce after four days of military confrontation.
Addressing the media at the White House, the US President said that if he did not have the power of tariffs, atleast four of the seven wars would still be ongoing. On being asked if he would change his stand on tariffs, Trump said, “Everybody said I am right, they find billions of dollars that they didn’t know they even had.”
He further stated, “We’re a rich country again, we’re a powerful country because, you know, I’ve ended seven wars — at least half of them were because of my ability at trade and because of tariffs. If I didn’t have the power of tariffs, you would have at least four of the seven wars raging. If you look at India and Pakistan, they were ready to go at it. Seven planes were shot down… I don’t want to say exactly what I said, but what I said was very effective. Not only did we make hundreds of billions of dollars, but we’re a peacekeeper because of tariffs.”
The Indian government has always rejected the involvement of any third party in ending the conflict between India and Pakistan but Trump has consistently claimed credit for his efforts in ending hostilities between the two countries.
Currently, the US President’s remarks come days before the October 10 deadline for the announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize, an honour he has long sought. Trump has been seeking international support for his nomination and recently stated that failing to receive the prize, even after “ending seven wars”, would be “an insult to the US.”
Further talking about tariffs, Trump noted that the tariffs are essential for the US and that they not only help Washington make monetary gains but also maintain peace.
“I don’t want to say exactly what I said, but what I said was very effective… Not only did we make hundreds of billions of dollars, but we’re a peacekeeper because of tariffs,” he mentioned.
Recently, Trump also cited a statement by Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, who reportedly thanked him for “ending a potential war.” In September, Munir and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the White House, soon after attending the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and expressed gratitude to Trump for his intervention in the conflict.
Back in May, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, the operation led to four days of intense military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.