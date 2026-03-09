India Calls for Dialogue to Bring Peace in West Asia; Prioritises Safety of Indians: Jaishankar

"I have similarly been in close touch with my counterparts in these countries. Insofar as the United States is concerned, we have maintained regular contacts through diplomatic channels. While attempts have been made, contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time. I have, however, spoken to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on February 28 and March 5, 2026. We will continue these high-level conversations in the coming days," he assured the house.