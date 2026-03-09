In the international markets, crude oil prices surged above $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022 as the war involving the US, Israel and Iran entered its second week, fueling concerns over global inflationary pressures. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures for April delivery gained $28.58, or 31.44 %, to $119.48 per barrel, while Brent Crude for the May contract climbed $26.71, or 28.82%, to hit an intraday high of $119.40 per barrel in New York.