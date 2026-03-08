India's Rise is Unstoppable: Jaishankar Rebuts US 'China Mistake' Comments at Raisina Dialogue

EAM S Jaishankar asserted that India’s rise is "unstoppable" and driven by its own internal strengths
The remarks addressed US comments regarding avoiding a China mistake in future trade with India
India's growth is expected to act as a "lifting tide" for the Indian Ocean Region
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday asserted that India’s rise is “unstoppable” and said the country’s growth would act as a “lifting tide” for the wider Indian Ocean Region, emphasising that nations that collaborate with New Delhi will benefit from its expanding economic and strategic influence.
Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar stressed that the trajectory of India’s rise will be determined by its own strengths rather than by the policies or missteps of other countries.
The remarks came amid ongoing strategic and economic discussions between India and the United States and followed comments by Christopher Landau that Washington would avoid repeating the “China mistake” in its economic engagement with India.
Landau had argued that the US would not extend the same type of market advantages that helped transform China into a major commercial competitor, adding that future trade ties with India must remain reciprocal and fair. In response, Jaishankar reiterated that the rise of nations ultimately depends on their internal strengths and policy choices.
During the conference session titled “Heart of the Seas: Future of the Indian Ocean,” Jaishankar acknowledged that challenges remain but said the direction of India’s growth is clear.
He emphasised that India’s development is likely to generate wider economic benefits for neighbouring countries across the maritime region through trade, connectivity and strategic cooperation.
Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogues
On the sidelines of the summit, Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with several foreign ministers, signalling India’s efforts to deepen partnerships across Asia, Africa and island states in the Indian Ocean. These included discussions with Sri Lanka’s Vijitha Herath, Bhutan’s D. N. Dhungyel, Mauritius’ Dhananjay Ritish Ramful, Kenya’s Musalia Mudavadi, Malta’s Ian Borg, Seychelles’ Barry Faure and Rwanda’s Olivier J. P. Nduhungirehe.
Jaishankar said India’s regional engagement continues to be guided by initiatives such as Vision MAHASAGAR and Neighbourhood First, which aim to strengthen cooperation with nearby countries.
He also highlighted major connectivity projects linking India with global trade routes, including the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor and the International North–South Transport Corridor, alongside efforts to restore eastern links through Myanmar and Southeast Asia. According to Jaishankar, these initiatives will reinforce regional trade, supply chains and economic integration across the Indian Ocean and beyond.