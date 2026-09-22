Increasing Steel Demand To Support Local Production: Naveen Jindal

On the West Asia crisis, he said, "Wars do not help anyone. These are very destructive, and that's why PM Narendra Modi has been focusing on Atmanirbharata (self-reliance) in energy security. Although we are dependent on fuel, in energy we have enough sources in the country; there is no shortage. Compared to other large economies, India is doing very well." Steel prices have gained momentum over the last few weeks due to a coking coal rate increase of $50-60 per tonne. Steel makers are expecting the price trend continue in the next quarter as well.