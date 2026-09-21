Jute Manufacturers To See 15% Volume Growth In FY27 On Stronger Demand: Report

"Growing environmental awareness, tighter rules on single-use plastics and rising preference for biodegradable alternatives are creating new opportunities for jute-based products. Emerging applications in geotextiles, agro-textiles, home decor, industrial packaging and other value-added segments are gradually expanding the addressable market. While value-added applications currently account for only 12% of revenue, they offer better realisations and could become important drivers of long-term growth," Chanda added.