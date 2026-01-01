  1. home
  2. News
  3. Centre to procure additional 6 lakh mt of rice from odisha minister

Centre To Procure Additional 6 Lakh Mt Of Rice From Odisha: Minister

Odisha's Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Thursday said the Centre has agreed to procure an additional 6 lakh mt of rice from the state

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohan Charan Majhi, chief minister of Odisha
info_icon

Odisha's Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Thursday said the Centre has agreed to procure an additional 6 lakh mt of rice from the state.

The state government has been urging the Centre to procure the surplus rice as warehouses are full.

"The Government of India has agreed to procure 6 lakh mt of rice, including 5 lakh mt of boiled rice, from Odisha by April," Patra said.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

"The state has surplus rice of 7 lakh mt. So, the remaining 1 lakh mt of rice will be sold through auction," he added.

Related Content
Related Content

The Centre usually procures around 50 lakh mt of rice from Odisha, officials said.

Patra said paddy procurement is underway in 18 of 30 districts, and the state has secured 10.50 lakh MT of paddy from around 2.30 lakh farmers during the ongoing kharif season.

"The government has paid a total of ₹2,350 crore to the farmers as MSP and input assistance for the procured paddy," he said.

Paddy procurement will continue till March, and the government will buy paddy from all registered farmers, he said.

During a review meeting held on Wednesday evening, the minister instructed officers to expedite the procurement process by adopting all transparent measures. He also stressed taking appropriate action over allegations of irregularities.

null - null
NTPC Sources 3 MT Coal in 6 Months from Commercial Miners under New Procurement Model

BY PTI

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×