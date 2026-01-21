Gujarat Exploring New Opportunities in AI, Defence, Textile Parks: Deputy CM Sanghavi in Davos

Taking to his X account, Sanghavi wrote, "As AI reshapes the world, Gujarat steps forward with confidence. An insightful interaction with Chris Lehane from OpenAI on advancing AI enablement and the next wave of high-tech transformation. With robust digital infrastructure and a fast-growing talent base, Gujarat is building an ecosystem where responsible AI and world-class innovation can truly thrive." During the ongoing WEF meeting (January 19-23), the Deputy Chief Minister will take part in 58 high-level one-to-one meetings with top industrialists and leaders from around the world to boost employment and industrial development in Gujarat.