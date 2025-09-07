GST Overhaul a People's Reform, Touches Every Family: Sitharaman

"I have said from September 22 my main focus in my job would be to watch out and see if it is getting passed on and where it is not getting passed on, I will engage with industry and say that they have to." On inflation, she said, it is already well under control and this cut in the GST will actually bring people out to consume more. "There is no doubt about it." The Finance Minister highlighted that the reforms go far beyond rate cuts. They also focus on making it easier for businesses - especially small and medium enterprises - to operate.