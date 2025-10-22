Budget 2026: 5-Year Plan May Target Infrastructure, Energy, Tech for 2047 Vision

5-Year Plan: A Fast Track to Viksit Bharat 2047

India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 strategically aims to build self-sufficiency and reliance to mark the centenary of India’s independence. Aligning the union budget with sectoral action plans that align with the vision accelerates India’s drive to become a developed economy. By making Budget 2026 a financial tool for long-term development, the government is ensuring sustainable sectoral priorities that can be implemented efficiently. The five-year plan is likely to link fiscal policy directly with medium-term sectoral goals by incorporating policy directives, fund allocations, and priority projects, as per the report by Moneycontrol .