GST 2.0: Connecting India’s Growth Story with Every Household and Industry

Ultimately, GST 2.0 must be seen as part of India’s broader growth journey. It simplifies business, empowers citizens and strengthens our global standing. By reducing costs, stimulating demand and fostering innovation, it creates jobs and encourages investment. Most importantly, it ensures reforms are not just felt in corporate boardrooms but in the daily lives of families across the country. As a business leader and as a citizen I welcome GST 2.0 as a reform that truly connects growth with people’s lives—one that makes India more competitive abroad while making everyday living more affordable at home.



