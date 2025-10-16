Trump Claims Modi Vowed to Halt Russian Oil Imports; US Urges China, Japan to Follow

UK Slams Nayara with Fresh Sanctions to Cut Russia’s Oil Revenue

Indo-Russian energy company Nayara Energy has been hit with fresh sanctions by the UK, which has joined the US and the European Union in implementing economic measures aimed at curbing Moscow’s oil revenue. The UK specifically targeted two major Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft. Rosneft owns a 49.13% stake in Nayara Energy, which operates a 20-million-tonne refinery in Vadinar, Gujarat.