Trump Claims Modi Vowed to Halt Russian Oil Imports; US Urges China, Japan to Follow

US President Donald Trump stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him India will stop buying Russian oil, though the process may take some time.
Trump and US Treasury officials indicated efforts are underway to push China and Japan to halt Russian energy imports as part of broader sanctions against Moscow.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs responded by emphasizing that its oil imports are guided by national interests and consumer affordability.
The UK imposed fresh sanctions on Nayara Energy—part-owned by Russia’s Rosneft—joining the EU and US in targeting Russia’s oil revenue sources.
Trump has recently targeted India over its continued oil imports from Russia, imposing a punitive tariff of 25% to discourage the practice. In September, India imported 1.62 million barrels of crude oil per day from Moscow. However, Indian officials have defended the purchases, citing the importance of affordable energy for national energy security.
According to media reports, Trump asserted that India could resume energy trade with Moscow once the Russia-Ukraine war is over.
Later in the day, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he informed Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato that the Trump administration expects Japan to stop importing Russian energy as well.
"Minister Kato and I also discussed important issues pertaining to the U.S.-Japan economic relationship and the Administration's expectation that Japan stop importing Russian energy," Bessent posted on his social media handle, X.
In response to Trump’s claims regarding Modi’s assurance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India’s import policies are consistently guided by the objective of safeguarding the interests of Indian consumers.
UK Slams Nayara with Fresh Sanctions to Cut Russia’s Oil Revenue
Indo-Russian energy company Nayara Energy has been hit with fresh sanctions by the UK, which has joined the US and the European Union in implementing economic measures aimed at curbing Moscow’s oil revenue. The UK specifically targeted two major Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft. Rosneft owns a 49.13% stake in Nayara Energy, which operates a 20-million-tonne refinery in Vadinar, Gujarat.
In July, the European Union imposed similar sanctions on Nayara, aiming to limit Russian energy revenue and pressure Moscow toward a ceasefire in Ukraine. UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves added that, in addition to direct economic actions against Russia, the UK is also increasing pressure on China and India to align with the Western stance.
As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, global energy diplomacy is becoming increasingly complex. The US and its allies are intensifying efforts to choke off Russia’s oil revenue through sanctions and diplomatic pressure. However, nations like India and China, heavily reliant on affordable Russian crude, are navigating a delicate balance between geopolitical pressure and domestic energy needs.