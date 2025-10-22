Govt Tightens Grip on Deepfakes, Drafts Rules for AI Transparency

In October 2023, Rashmika Mandanna’s face was grafted onto another woman’s body in a pornographic clip that raced across WhatsApp and Telegram before police traced it to a young engineer. In Assam, influencer Archita Phukan found her likeness forged into an online persona that amassed 1.3 million followers and ₹10 lakh in subscriptions before her ex-boyfriend’s arrest. During the 2024 general elections, a video showed Congress MP Manish Tewari making incendiary speeches in Haryanvi, a language he does not speak. It sped through constituencies before fact-checkers doused it; the source remains elusive.