"There are no taxes on popcorn sold on the roadside. But however, when the same popcorn is branded and produced in a factory, this classification comes into effect. But, in the latest GST reforms, it has been simplified. Now, all food products come under 5 per cent slab or no tax has been levied. So, there is no problem of classification anymore. This popcorn is an example for you all to understand," she said.