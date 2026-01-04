  1. home
Govt to Check Fertiliser Misuse, Ensure Balanced Application: Nadda

Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra said the government, PSUs and the private sector have all placed farmers at the centre of deliberations

P
PTI
BJP.org
Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda Photo: BJP.org
info_icon

Union Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda on Saturday said the government will address issues relating to balanced fertiliser use and diversion of fertilisers for non-agricultural purposes in coordination with various departments.

Speaking at a day-long Chintan Shivir in the national capital, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently placed farmers at the core of governance, and policies must aim to ease their lives.

"Despite various challenging circumstances, the department has successfully met the fertiliser requirements of farmers," he said, highlighting record production and necessary imports this year due to farmer-friendly measures.

Union Fertilisers Minister, JP Nadda - Twitter
Nadda Expresses Concern Over Excess Consumption of Urea in Telangana

BY PTI

Minister of State for Fertilizers Anupriya Patel said the brainstorming session will generate ideas to aid in making India a developed nation by 2047, an official statement said.

Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra said the government, PSUs and the private sector have all placed farmers at the centre of deliberations.

"We have kept this Shivir so interactive that every idea can find a place on the table for deliberation and we expect better outcomes from the collective wisdom," he said.

India's Healthcare Sector Took Giant Leap under Modi Govt: Nadda

BY PTI

Held at the National Agricultural Science Complex, the session saw 15 groups discuss key topics, including new-age fertilisers, self-sufficiency in fertiliser production, outreach and farmer awareness, improving the fertiliser ecosystem through digital means, and nutrient-based subsidy.

Senior officials from the Department of Fertilizers and state governments, scientists and industry representatives participated in the event, organised to implement government policies with farmers at the centre, ensure timely availability of fertilisers and improve soil health.

Published At:
Tags

