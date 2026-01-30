  1. home
RattanIndia Power Q3 Net Profit Jumps To ₹54 Cr

The company's total income edged up to ₹826.65 crore, from ₹824.24 crore in the same quarter a year ago

RattanIndia Power on Friday posted a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹54.26 crore in the December quarter, due to lower expenses.

It had a consolidated net profit of ₹4.33 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income edged up to ₹826.65 crore, from ₹824.24 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Company expenses trimmed to ₹772.39 crore from ₹819.91 crore in the third quarter of FY25, the filing added.

RattanIndia Power is a private power generation company.

