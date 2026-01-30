Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, ReArmenia Academy, AI4aBillion Launch Entry-Level AI Education In Hinglish

“Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan has always been committed to nurturing knowledge that serves both individual growth and national progress,” said K Siva Prasad, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (Delhi Kendra). “With the launch of this Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence and AI4Bharat, we are taking an important step toward equipping learners with future-ready capabilities that are essential in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy. This programme reflects our continued focus on combining educational excellence with practical relevance.”