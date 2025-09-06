Hinduja Group Pledges ₹7,500 Crore for Tamil Nadu’s EV Ecosystem, CM Stalin says

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Saturday that the UK-based Hinduja Group has signed a memorandum of understanding to invest Rs 7,500 crore in the state’s electric-vehicle ecosystem. The move is to support cell and battery manufacturing, battery-energy-storage systems (BESS) and charging infrastructure, a commitment the government says will create over 1,000 jobs.
Stalin posted the development on X (formerly Twitter), saying the Hinduja commitment forms part of the “UK and Germany leg” of the TN Rising investment drive and that combined investments from both countries now total Rs 15,516 crore, expected to generate 17,613 jobs.
The MoU with Hinduja was signed during the chief minister’s UK visit, and state officials describe the project as focused on strengthening Tamil Nadu’s EV supply chain.
Broader Tour Outcomes
The Hinduja deal follows a series of memoranda Stalin secured on the European leg of his outreach. During the visit he also inked agreements with firms such as Wilson Power and Britannia RFID and signed MoUs linked to academia and maritime intelligence, which the state says will deepen skills, renewable energy and export capabilities.
State briefings emphasised the package of MoUs as part of a strategic push to position Tamil Nadu as an EV and manufacturing hub.
Stalin framed the commitments as tangible job and growth opportunities, calling the investments “opportunities, futures and dreams” and casting them as proof of confidence in Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing strengths and its “Dravidian model” of development.
Officials urged investors and local firms to accelerate project execution to capture the momentum ahead of rising global demand for EV components.
Economic Impact
Analysts say a large-scale battery and BESS investment can strengthen local supplier networks and reduce dependence on imports of critical EV components but note that delivery timelines, land and power clearances and supplier commitments will determine how quickly jobs and manufacturing activity materialise.
The Tamil Nadu government will now move to finalise project implementation details and follow up with the Hinduja Group and other signatories to convert MoUs into on-ground investments.