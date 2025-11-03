  1. home
Ashok Leyland Partners with PNB for Dealer Financing Solutions

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the bank will provide competitive dealer finance options to the medium and heavy commercial vehicle company dealers

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said it has inked a pact with Punjab National Bank for dealer finance.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the bank will provide competitive dealer finance options to the medium and heavy commercial vehicle company dealers, it said in a statement.

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) will offer customised financial products to Ashok Leyland dealers to support their working capital and inventory funding needs, it added.

"This collaboration will provide comprehensive financing solutions with flexible and convenient options, helping our dealers manage their business more efficiently," Ashok Leyland Chief Financial Officer K M Balaji stated.

Leveraging PNB's strong network across the country and competitive pricing, this initiative will further strengthen the company's reach and enable sustained growth for dealer ecosystem, he added.

