Goa's EDC Records ₹128 Crore Revenue; Sawant Hails Role In Entrepreneurial Growth

Goa’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has posted a revenue of nearly ₹128 crore and a profit of ₹69 crore in 2025-26, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, praising its role in the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
The government-run EDC acts as a facilitator to promote entrepreneurship and employment in Goa and implement various initiatives of the coastal state's government for developmental works and projects.
It aims to implement various schemes to assist entrepreneurs in setting up businesses and also support the MSME sector in the state.
In a post on X on Wednesday night, Sawant said he chaired the 409th board meeting of EDC Limited, during which several policy and financial decisions, including sanctioning of term loans, were taken.
"The Board approved the consolidated financials for FY 2025-26, recording revenues of around ₹128 crore and profits of approximately ₹69 crore," he said.
The chief minister appreciated the efforts of the EDC team and officers for their continued contribution to Goa's entrepreneurial ecosystem.
During the meeting, a review of the recently amended Mukhyamantri Modified Interest Rebate Scheme was also conducted.
Under the amendments, an additional 5% rebate would be available for solar projects, while an additional rebate of up to ₹15 lakh would be provided for loans under the Working Capital Term Loan Scheme, Sawant said.
He also highlighted the Easy Exit Scheme for Chief Minister's Rojgar Yojana (CMRY) borrowers, saying it would provide relief to eligible entrepreneurs whose businesses had failed.
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Under the scheme, eligible borrowers would be allowed to repay the principal amount within two years, with applicable interest waived, he said.
Sawant said he had encouraged the EDC team to ensure that the benefits of the initiatives reached every eligible Goan entrepreneur and helped further strengthen the state's "Swayampurna Goa" initiative.