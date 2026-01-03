FY26-27 Will Be An Important Milestone: AM International Chairman Ashwin Muthiah

Muthiah said, "We are expanding propylene glycol production capacity at Tamilnadu Petroproducts and accelerating the growth of PennWhite's speciality chemicals in India. Collectively, these initiatives strengthen our supply chains, enhance product availability for long-term partners and position us competitively in the market." On Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Community initiatives, he said through the AM Foundation (the CSR division), the group continues to focus on primary healthcare, sanitation and wellness programmes, particularly for women and children.