"Therefore, since 2019, BCCI has added Rs 14,627 crore in the last five years. This is an increase of Rs 4,193 crore since the last financial year. Further, since 2019, the general fund too has increased from Rs 3,906 crore to Rs 7,988 crore which is an increase of Rs 4,082 crore." It further stated that the BCCI continues to set aside huge sums for tax liabilities, provisioning Rs 3,150 crore for FY 2023-24 while contesting the matter in courts and tribunals.