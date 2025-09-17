PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: Inside Narendra Modi’s Monthly Salary Breakdown – Read Here

PM Narendra Modi turns 75 today, sparking interest in his personal wealth and background
He rose from a modest upbringing in Gujarat to lead India for three terms
His leadership spans major initiatives and reforms
As India celebrates 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, September 17, there is a growing interest in his personal wealth like assets, income, salary, and educational background.
Born on September 17, 1950 in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, Modi’s rise from modest beginnings to three consecutive terms as Indian PM is often told as a story of grit, discipline, and unrelenting ambition.
From flagship schemes like Make in India, Digital India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, to controversial reforms such as demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, Modi's leadership has left a deep imprint on the country.
PM Modi’s Salary
The Prime Minister serves as the head of the government in India. For being appointed as PM by the President of India, he needs to be a member of either house of the Parliament. PM Modi earns a monthly salary of ₹1.66 lakh.
This amount comprises of ₹50,000, a parliamentary allowance of ₹45,000, an expense allowance of ₹3,000, and a daily allowance of ₹2,000.
His income has risen in recent years, climbing to ₹23.56 lakh in 2022-23, up from ₹11.14 lakh in 2018-19. Even so, his financial portfolio remains understated, focused almost entirely on traditional, low-risk savings instruments such as bank deposits and NSCs.
PM Modi's Assets
According to his latest election affidavit filed in 2024, the Prime Minister owns assets worth just over ₹3 crore. The bulk of this, around ₹2.86 crore, sits in a fixed deposit with the State Bank of India.
His liquid cash holdings are minor, with ₹52,920 in hand and a little over ₹80,000 spread across two bank accounts in Gandhinagar and Varanasi. Beyond this, he owns National Savings Certificates worth around ₹9 lakh and holds life insurance policies valued at under ₹2 lakh.
His only jewellery is four plain gold rings, together worth a little under ₹3 lakh. Unlike many in public life, Modi does not own any land, houses, vehicles or commercial property, a fact that has remained consistent through his two decades at the forefront of Indian politics.
PM Modi's Political Journey
PM Modi has spent much of his life in public service. He has at many public events described his humble beginning as a young boy selling tea with his father at Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat.
However, a turn of events happened at the age of eight, when he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s junior cadet. An organisation that continues to shape his politics as he turned 75 today.
In 2001, he became the chief minister of Gujarat and remained in the same position for nearly 15 years. After serving as the chief minister of Gujarat for three consecutive terms, in 2014, he climbed the political ladder, bidding adieu to his role as Gujarat CM and marking his entry in the national politics as the Prime Minister of India. In 2024, he began his third consecutive term as PM.