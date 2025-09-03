SUVs key to regain 50% market share: Maruti

“We can’t ignore this (SUV) market. To maintain our leadership position, we have to be number 1 in SUVs also,” Takeuchi said after the launch of mid-size SUV Victoris. While the company did not disclose the pricing and sales expectations of the model, it looks to become a leader in the SUV space through Victoris. The model will be sold through its Arena channel, providing the company a much wider reach compared to its premium channel Nexa.