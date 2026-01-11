  1. home
FCC Clears 7,500 more Starlink Gen2 Satellites, SpaceX Given Deployment Deadlines & New Operating Flexibilities

Regulator authorises an extra tranche of next-generation satellites and allows expanded spectrum use and direct-to-cell services, but defers permission for most of the full proposal

  • FCC approved 7,500 additional Gen2 Starlink satellites

  • Order enables direct-to-cell services & internet speeds up to 1gb/sec

  • SpaceX must launch 50% of these satellites to maintain the license

The US Federal Communications Commission has authorised SpaceX to deploy an additional 7,500 second-generation (Gen2) Starlink satellites, expanding the company’s approved Gen2 constellation to a total of 15,000 satellites worldwide, Reuters reported. The decision grants SpaceX new technical flexibilities that could boost network capacity and enable direct-to-cell satellite services outside the United States, while deferring approval for the rest of the much larger constellation SpaceX had sought.

The Order

Under the order, SpaceX must meet strict deployment milestones. It is required to launch and bring into operation 50% of the authorised Gen2 satellites by December 1, 2028, and the remaining half by December 2031. The FCC has also set a firm late-2027 deadline for SpaceX to complete deployment of its first-generation Starlink satellites.

Beyond the higher satellite count, the approval allows Gen2 satellites to operate across multiple frequency bands and support direct-to-cell connectivity internationally, while providing additional capacity within the US. These permissions are intended to support next-generation services, including higher data throughput and potential gigabit-class speeds under certain conditions.

FCC Defers

The FCC, however, stopped short of approving SpaceX’s full Gen2 request. It said the Gen2 satellites are still largely unproven in orbit and flagged technical, orbital and safety concerns, including operations at higher altitudes, as reasons for taking a phased approach. Any future expansion will depend on further review and on-orbit performance data.

Orbital safety and debris risks also featured prominently in the decision. The commission attached conditions around deployment timelines and orbital configurations, reflecting growing regulatory scrutiny of large low-Earth-orbit constellations and their long-term impact on the space environment.

For SpaceX, the approval is a significant step toward scaling Starlink’s global footprint and rolling out services such as direct connectivity to mobile phones. At the same time, it puts the company under pressure to meet ambitious launch and deployment deadlines, with execution and regulatory compliance likely to shape how quickly the expanded capabilities reach users worldwide.

