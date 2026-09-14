Solar Industries To Acquire South Africa's Omnia Holdings For Nearly ₹13,000 Cr In All-Cash Deal

Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Group, said: "Omnia is a business we have long admired for the strength of its mining and agriculture businesses, differentiated technologies and brands, and deep customer relationships built over many years." The proposed transaction marks an important milestone in the company's ambition to become a global leader in explosives and blasting solutions, he said, adding that the acquisition would help the company's entry into integrated crop nutrition and biological solutions.