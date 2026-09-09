Logistics Firm Emiza Launches 2 Fulfilment Facilities In Bhiwandi

Third-party logistics firm Emiza on Wednesday announced the expansion of its Mumbai operations with the launch of two new fulfilment facilities in Bhiwandi, strengthening its supply chain in Western India.
The two facilities, which take the total number of Emiza's warehouses in the MMR region to six, are spread across 75,000 sq ft and 1,57,000 sq ft.
As brands expand across channels and geographies, the ability to position inventory closer to demand and move it efficiently are becoming increasingly important for maintaining service levels and supporting growth, it said.
This makes robust upstream fulfilment infrastructure critical to supporting distributed commerce, it added.
"Our investment in Mumbai is about creating that capacity. These facilities will allow our customers to hold deeper inventory, manage larger volumes and expand their businesses without logistics becoming a constraint," said Ajay Rao, Founder & CEO, Emiza.
While quick commerce relies on neighbourhood dark stores for rapid delivery, larger regional fulfilment centres hold inventory, process orders and replenish downstream networks, the company said.
Emiza's two new facilities will add this capacity, helping brands improve inventory availability, manage volumes efficiently and scale as demand grows, it stated.
"At the same time, an expansion of this scale creates employment and strengthens supply chain capability in the region. We see this as Emiza's contribution to both the growth of our customers and the larger commerce ecosystem developing across India," added Rao.
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The expansion is expected to generate 700+ job opportunities across warehousing, transportation, supply chain operations, technology, security and allied logistics services.
As multi-client facilities, the centres will also support wider economic activity across the logistics ecosystem by providing scalable infrastructure that multiple businesses can leverage as they expand.
"As volumes increase, inefficient inventory placement, fragmented capacity and repeated infrastructure changes can add high costs. By creating larger fulfilment capacity in Mumbai, we can help brands scale within a more efficient operating structure, improve inventory utilisation and add capacity as the business grows. The objective is to make logistics an enabler of growth without allowing fulfilment costs to increase at the same pace," said Jitendra Kumar, Co-founder, Emiza.
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The expansion comes as India's digital commerce ecosystem continues to scale, driven by rising online consumption, wider product assortments and increasing expectations around speed and availability, the company said.