SBI to Promote India-Israel Trade in Rupee

"In view of India's significant trade flows from/to its partner countries and growing interest among the global trading community to trade in the Indian rupee, it has been envisaged by our banking regulators, i.e. Reserve Bank of India, to permit Indian banks to facilitate settlement of exports and imports of their respective corporate clientele in INR. Israel has been identified as one of the partner countries under this mechanism," CEO of SBI Israel, V Manivannan, told PTI.