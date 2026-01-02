  1. home
Maruti Suzuki Clocks Record Annual Production of 22.55 Lakh Units in 2025

The company had produced 20.63 units in 2024.

PTI
Maruti Suzuki Clocks Record Annual Production of 22.55 Lakh Units in 2025
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday said it has clocked a record annual production of 22.55 lakh units in calendar year 2025, a growth of 9.3% over the previous year.

This is the second consecutive year that the company has exceeded 20 lakh units in annual production. The production includes vehicles for domestic sales, exports and OEM supplies, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki Sales up 22% at 2,17,854 Units in Dec

PTI

1 January 2026

1 January 2026

Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi attributed the record production to the efforts of the company's employees and the strong synergy that it shares with supplier partners.

EV Adoption Constrained as Buyers Hesitate to Make EVs Primary Cars: Maruti Suzuki
EV Adoption Constrained as Buyers Hesitate to Make EVs Primary Cars: Maruti Suzuki

Yuthika Bhargava

"A high degree of localisation has enabled us to achieve such scale while maintaining world-class quality, highlighting the strength and global competitiveness of India's automotive manufacturing ecosystem," he noted.

Maruti Suzuki said its top five models by production volume during the year were Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Ertiga

